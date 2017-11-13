DAKOTA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old northern Iowa man was fatally shot by a Department of Natural Resources officer after brandishing a gun.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Shane Allen Jensen, of Humboldt, Iowa, was shot on Saturday in Dakota City, Iowa.

Authorities say Jensen was shot around 2:30 p.m. after he fired a 9 mm handgun into the air and then pointed the weapon at the DNR officer. Officers were responding to a call of a person hiding under the deck of a home.

Authorities say family members and law enforcement had been looking for Jensen after he expressed thoughts about dying in an officer-involved shooting and stealing a motor vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing and the results will be forwarded to the Humboldt County attorney’s office for review.