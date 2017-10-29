SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old Iowa man who had been reported missing died in a crash in Kansas.
KTIV reports that Jake Roos of Ashton, Iowa, was reported missing early Friday morning while he was on the way to pick up a load of cattle.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Roos’ vehicle crossed the center line and crashed on U-36 about four miles east of Phillipsburg around 2 a.m. Friday.
Roos had been driving to Stockton, Kansas, to pick up the cattle. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
___
Information from: KTIV-TV, http://www.ktiv.com