DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with selling fraudulent life insurance policies and keeping the money.

The Des Moines Register reports that 59-year-old Roger Duane Goodwin is facing seven federal charges of mail fraud.

Prosecutors say that between 2013 and August 2016, Goodwin recommended life insurance to several clients and then deposited their premium checks in a personal bank account.

Authorities say the Windsor Heights, Iowa, man used part of the money for his personal expenses and some of it to repay other clients or make payments to insurance companies on behalf of other clients.

Goodwin’s case is tentatively scheduled for trial on April 2. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message Sunday afternoon.

