IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man accused in a deadly shooting on Iowa City’s pedestrian mall cannot avoid trial using Iowa’s new “stand your ground” law as a defense.
The Press-Citizen reports that Sixth Judicial District Judge Paul Miller ruled Friday that 23-year-old Lamar Wilson’s case must first be heard by a jury.
Wilson is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in connection with an Aug. 27 shooting that killed one man and injured two others. He has pleaded not guilty.
The state’s “stand your ground” legislation took effect July 1. It says law-abiding citizens don’t have to retreat before using deadly force if they believe they’re in danger.
His trial is scheduled for Nov. 27 in Polk County.
