CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Officials in eastern Iowa say a Marion man has been arrested in the January killing of at 18-year-old Cedar Rapids woman.

Cedar Rapids police say 19-year-old Kyler Jacob Junkins has been charged with first-degree murder and burglary in the death of AnnaElise Edgeton, whose body was found in her apartment on Jan. 13.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Edgeton was shot to death.

Police say Junkins was involved in breaking into Edgeton’s apartment and shooting her. At the time of his arrest, he was already in custody at the Linn County Jail on unrelated charges.

It was not clear Thursday whether Junkins had an attorney.