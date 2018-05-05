DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers are working through the weekend in an effort to adjourn the legislative session.

Legislators scheduled floor votes Saturday to finalize spending on the roughly $7.4 billion state budget that goes into effect July 1. They’re also set to begin debate on an expansive tax cut bill.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates the tax legislation will cost roughly $362 million over the next two years. If other economic conditions are met, that total would climb to more than $2.1 billion by 2024.

Republicans with control of the Statehouse claim they’ve accounted for that money. Democrats argue the tax bill is irresponsible at a time when lawmakers have reduced spending in other areas of government.