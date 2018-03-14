DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa House Republicans are advancing a legislative effort to ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected by adding the measure to a separate bill.
A Republican-led panel agreed Wednesday to approve legislation that would ban the sale of fetal tissue. The heartbeat provision, which would ban abortions as early as 6 weeks of pregnancy, was tacked on during the meeting.
The bill heads to the House Human Resources Committee, which is expected to take up the measure Thursday.
Rep. Shannon Lundgren, a Peosta Republican who led the panel, defended the bill’s change in scope. She argued the Iowa Senate passed a similar heartbeat bill earlier this year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
The House’s heartbeat provision would remove proposed penalties against a doctor who performs an abortion after a heartbeat is detected.