COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A homeless shelter in western Iowa will be starting a Girl Scouts troop.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that Micah House in Council Bluffs will begin holding troop meetings next month. The shelter received a $1,000 grant from the Pottawattamie Youth Council to start the troop.
Shelter executive director Jaymes Sime was inspired after reading about a troop expanding to homeless shelters in New York City.
Sime says the troop will give girls staying at the shelter a place to meet others in their situation. He says girls will have sashes, be able to earn badges and might even try selling cookies.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know about Seattle's Women’s March, related events
- Seattle’s largest batch of single-family homes in decades is pitched for ‘oasis’ site
- State by state, here are the most binge-watched TV shows of 2017
- What to make of the Seahawks' hiring of Mike Solari? Walter Jones and Damon Huard weigh in
- Whitman County Coroner officially rules WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death a suicide
The house served more than 130 girls ages 5 to 17 last year.
The shelter is still working to find volunteer troop leaders before the first meeting.
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com