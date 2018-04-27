DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s Department of Transportation does not currently have the authority to order cities to remove automated traffic-enforcement cameras from highways and interstates.

The state’s high court on Friday reversed a state judge’s ruling last April that found the department did have that authority.

The ruling comes on the appeal of three Iowa cities — Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Muscatine — of the judge’s ruling. Those cities had sought the judicial review in 2015 after the DOT ordered some speed cameras turned off, determining that the cameras did not make interstate highways safer.

The three cities had argued that the DOT was infringing on cities’ ability to self-govern and that it lacked statutory authority to make rules regulating speed cameras.