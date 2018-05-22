DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ campaign says it plans to return a $250 contribution from a state official whom she later fired over sexual harassment allegations.

A campaign finance disclosure filed Monday shows that then-Iowa Finance Authority Director Dave Jamison and his wife made the donation to Reynolds on March 1.

Asked about the donation Tuesday, campaign spokesman Pat Garrett said in an email, “we plan to return it.”

Reynolds fired Jamison on March 24, saying she had received “credible allegations of sexual harassment” from two female subordinates a day earlier.

The governor’s office has released a detailed complaint from one of the women, who alleged that Jamison made constant sexual remarks in the workplace. Investigations are underway.

Reynolds and Jamison had long been acquaintances going back to their work as county treasurers starting in the 1990s.

Jamison hasn’t spoken publicly about the allegations.