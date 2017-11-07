DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says she has asked an ethics board to determine whether a couple who work in Iowa’s executive branch violated any laws by working on the side as agents of Saudi Arabia.

Reynolds said Tuesday that, regardless of the review’s outcome, lawmakers should also change state law next year to clearly ban public officials from working as foreign agents.

Reynolds’ comments come amid scrutiny over Kim and Connie Schmett, who hold important state appointments and recently hosted a fundraiser for the Republican governor.

The Schmetts’ consulting firm collected $101,500 during a Saudi Arabia-funded campaign opposing a new law allowing victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks to sue the kingdom.

Connie Schmett didn’t disclose her role with the firm on a disclosure required of executive branch officials.