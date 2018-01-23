WAUKEE, Iowa (AP) — School officials in central Iowa have reached a nearly $1 million settlement with a former employee who alleged he was wrongfully fired after reporting improper conduct by a high-ranking district officer.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Waukee Board of Education unanimously approved the settlement with former Human Resources Director Terry Welker on Monday.

Welker’s position was eliminated by the school board in July amid budget cuts. Welker alleged he was terminated after he reported the district’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Rose to administrators.

A district investigation found that Rose mismanaged money, abused authority and violated policies. Welker served as a key source for investigators and provided details of Rose’s misconduct.

The district doesn’t admit wrongdoing in the settlement. Two other similar lawsuits against the district are ongoing.

