WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A developer and city officials are working to demolish an abandoned greyhound track in northeast Iowa and replace it with a business park.

The Waterloo City Council voted Monday to add the Waterloo Greyhound Park to the city’s contract with Deer Creek Development. The move could allow for incentives to raze and redevelop the deteriorating structure, which has broken windows, graffiti and overgrown weeds. The track shuttered more than 20 years ago.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the developer will need to cooperate with National Cattle Congress Inc. and the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa, who are in a legal dispute over the property’s ownership.

Deer Creek official Mike Youngblut is hopeful the groups can reach a solution, but “an infinite number of moving parts” complicate the process.

