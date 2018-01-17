CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of fatally beating his 38-year-old son has taken a plea deal in eastern Iowa.

The Clinton Herald reports that 63-year-old Glenn Plummer III, of Camanche (kuh-MANCH’), pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter. Prosecutors had lowered the charge from second-degree murder and dropped a domestic abuse count.

Prosecutors will recommend a sentence of no more than 10 years as part of the deal with Plummer. His sentencing is scheduled for March 1.

Court records say a police officer found Plummer and his son, 38-year-old Joseph Plummer, the night of May 30 at a Camanche apartment. Joseph Plummer told investigators that his father had beaten him.

Police say Joseph Plummer died June 1 at a hospital. An autopsy was performed, and Joseph Plummer’s death was ruled a homicide.

___

