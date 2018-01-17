CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of fatally beating his 38-year-old son has taken a plea deal in eastern Iowa.
The Clinton Herald reports that 63-year-old Glenn Plummer III, of Camanche (kuh-MANCH’), pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter. Prosecutors had lowered the charge from second-degree murder and dropped a domestic abuse count.
Prosecutors will recommend a sentence of no more than 10 years as part of the deal with Plummer. His sentencing is scheduled for March 1.
Court records say a police officer found Plummer and his son, 38-year-old Joseph Plummer, the night of May 30 at a Camanche apartment. Joseph Plummer told investigators that his father had beaten him.
Most Read Stories
- WSU QB Tyler Hilinski, 21, dies from an apparent suicide
- Alaska Airlines to begin flights to 8 West Coast cities from Everett's Paine Field this fall
- Is Seattle’s homeless crisis the worst in the country?
- Analysis | 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' hirings of Brian Schottenheimer, Ken Norton Jr., and Mike Solari
- Former Washington governor, King County executive John Spellman dies
Police say Joseph Plummer died June 1 at a hospital. An autopsy was performed, and Joseph Plummer’s death was ruled a homicide.
___
Information from: Clinton Herald, http://www.clintonherald.com