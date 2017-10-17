DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The electronic system used by lawyers, judges and clerks to file Iowa court records is temporarily out of service statewide.
Court system spokesman Steve Davis said the Electronic Data Management System had spotty availability Monday and went down statewide all day Tuesday.
He says security patches that were installed Friday “caused or exacerbated system performance issues” and that hacking isn’t suspected.
Amid the outage, Chief Justice Mark Cady signed an order Tuesday allowing clerks of court in Iowa’s 99 counties to accept paper filings until further notice.
Davis says the computer system is regularly backed up, and workers are using that information to restore the system to its condition prior to Friday. When the system returns, he says paper filings made in the meantime will have to be added.