DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The State Court Administrator in Iowa has ordered an independent investigation of a retired judge who admitted that he allowed the attorney on the winning side to ghost-write opinions in at least 200 cases.

Administrator Todd Nuccio issued Wednesday an administrative directive appointing a senior judge and a retired court administrator to review allegations that retired northwest Iowa judge Edward Jacobson requested opinions from attorneys on one side of cases without the knowledge of the other side.

The directive says a report with recommendations is due June 2.

Jacobson shocked the legal community in November by admitting in a deposition that he allowed the ghost writing repeatedly in his 16 years on the bench.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady admonished judges and attorneys to avoid such one-sided communications.

Jacobson declined to comment.