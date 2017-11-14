DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Federal officials say an Iowa company has recalled salads and sandwich wraps sent out to vending machines in three states because they were distributed without federal inspection.

Marengo-based Pride of Iowa Sandwiches is recalling products containing more than 230 pounds of chicken, pork and beef sent to vending machines in Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The recall was announced Monday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which considers the products a health hazard and advises consumers to avoid eating them.

They include packaged Deli Fresh branded Caesar salads and wraps containing chicken, roast beef and bacon.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness.

Details are available at the Food Safety and Inspection Service website at www.fsis.usda.gov .

The problem was discovered during a routine USDA inspection last week.