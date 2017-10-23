WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A community college in southeast Iowa has created a wetland on its campus to filter runoff from college-owned farmland and provide a learning tool for students and farmers.

The Hawk Eye reports the wetland on Southeastern Community College’s West Burlington campus will typically be between 1.5 to 2 acres (0.6 to 0.8 hectares). A college agriculture instructor says it could be as large as 9 acres (3.6 hectares) during heavy rain.

The wetland is located on the school’s agriculture field primarily used for corn and soybeans.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service surveyed the area, constructed the wetland and created a water control structure. The structure controls the amount of groundwater in the soil and the wetland’s water level.

The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation obtained a $10,000 grant for the project.

