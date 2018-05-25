INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — Some residents in northeastern Iowa are upset officials plan to stop flying a giant American flag because of the cost to frequently replace it.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Independence City Council unanimously voted last month to take the flag down. Officials say high winds frequently damage the flag. Lighting problems and a broken electronic sign also add to costs.

Mayor Bonita Davis says she wants to try and keep the flag up through Memorial Day.

Members of the area’s Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts are among the residents upset about the decision to remove the most visible flag in the city. Individuals and veterans groups have offered to pay for the flag, but some say military families shouldn’t have to bear that cost.

___

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com