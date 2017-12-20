IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man has been charged with a serious misdemeanor related to the recent rescue of more than 200 birds from a farmstead in rural Solon.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported Tuesday that authorities have charged 70-year-old Francis J. Prohaska with one count of livestock neglect.

The charge stemmed from a Dec. 9 search of a property owned by Prohaska. Deputies found a number of dead birds and rescued about 200 others, including ducks, geese, chickens and pigeons.

Iowa City Animal Services is seeking donations to cover the cost of caring for the birds and people who want to adopt the birds.

Prohaska couldn’t be reached to comment on the seizure or charge.

