IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man has been charged with a serious misdemeanor related to the recent rescue of more than 200 birds from a farmstead in rural Solon.
The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported Tuesday that authorities have charged 70-year-old Francis J. Prohaska with one count of livestock neglect.
The charge stemmed from a Dec. 9 search of a property owned by Prohaska. Deputies found a number of dead birds and rescued about 200 others, including ducks, geese, chickens and pigeons.
Iowa City Animal Services is seeking donations to cover the cost of caring for the birds and people who want to adopt the birds.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH
Prohaska couldn’t be reached to comment on the seizure or charge.
___
Information from: Iowa City Press-Citizen, http://www.press-citizen.com/