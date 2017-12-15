IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man is facing a felony assault charge after police say he pushed another man onto a burning couch during a fight last month.

The Press-Citizen reports that the victim suffered second- and third-degree burns on his lower back and buttocks after allegedly being pushed Nov. 4 by 21-year-old Timothy Peiffer. Police say the men were fighting in a courtyard in Iowa City, and that someone had set the couch on fire before the fight.

Peiffer is charged with assault causing serious injury. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted. He was arrested Friday morning and could not be reached for comment.

