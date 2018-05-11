KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — The former director of a southeast Iowa boarding school has been sentenced to nine years in prison for child abuse despite the defense’s argument that he didn’t get a fair trial.
The Hawk Eye reports that 40-year-old Benjamin Trane was sentenced Thursday.
Trane was convicted in December of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a child by a counselor and child endangerment at the now-defunct Midwest Academy. The school closed in 2016 following a federal raid to investigate abuse allegations.
Defense attorney Alfredo Parrish filed an appeal the same day to the state Supreme Court. He’s seeking to overturn the decision and have a new trial. Parrish alleged the prosecution wasn’t adequately prepared for trial and was slow to give the defense evidence needed to properly defend Trane.
___
Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com