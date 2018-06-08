CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Board of Regents has announced that one of its members has resigned.
Dr. Subhash Sahai resigned Friday, with less than a year before his term was set to expire. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that Sahai was appointed to his seat in 2013. His term was set to expire April 30.
Sahai is currently the medical director of the Van Diest Family Health Clinic in Webster City.
No reason was given for Sahai’s resignation in the board’s news release announcing it.
Board of Regents President Mike Richards released a statement saying Sahai has been a valuable board member and that it’s “unfortunate that he will not be able to complete his term.”
___
Information from: Iowa City Press-Citizen, http://www.press-citizen.com/