ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Police in northwestern Iowa are investigating the death of an infant from Estherville.
Estherville police said Friday that 11-month-old Jasmine Rodriguez Sebastian died Wednesday at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital two days after she was taken there for undisclosed reasons.
Estherville police, the Emmet County Attorney’s Office, the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the girl’s death.
Police said no further information on the death would immediately be released.
