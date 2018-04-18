DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa appeals court has granted a new trial for a man convicted of murder who argued that the jury was biased against him.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday sided with Lee Christensen, who argued on appeal that several jurors had seen Facebook posts threatening the jury and warning of riots if Christensen weren’t convicted.

Christensen was sentenced in 2016 to 50 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the June 2015 shooting death of 19-year-old Thomas Bortvit.

Defense attorneys acknowledged that Christensen killed Bortvit, but argued that it was a killing in the heat of passion over Bortvit’s girlfriend, whom Christensen had once dated.

Prosecutors argued that Christensen planned the killing and tried to cover up his crime.

