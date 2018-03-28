DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says Democrat Theresa Greenfield doesn’t legally qualify to be on the June 5 primary ballot for the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

Miller offered his legal analysis Wednesday, shortly before Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate released a certified primary candidate list that didn’t include Greenfield.

Greenfield didn’t qualify for the ballot this month after she failed to submit enough public signatures. Greenfield says she withdrew an earlier submission after learning her former campaign manager forged some signatures.

Greenfield then attempted to qualify for the ballot by pointing to state law that allows a political party to add a new candidate under certain circumstances. Miller dismissed that effort in his analysis.

A Democratic committee voted Monday to nominate Greenfield to be on the ballot, but there were legal questions about whether her candidacy would face a court challenge.

Three other Democrats are seeking the nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. David Young.