LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee says it has mistakenly invited a banned Russian athlete to the Pyeongchang Games as a coach.

The IOC says it has canceled the invitation for Sergei Chudinov, who was banned from the Olympics for life in November when the IOC’s disciplinary commission ruled he was part of a Russian doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Chudinov was fifth in the men’s skeleton in Sochi and later became a coach for the Russian national skeleton team.

The IOC says “he has since been declared ineligible for an invitation.”

Chudinov had been the only invited skeleton coach listed in Russian Olympic Committee records.

Russian athletes must compete under a neutral flag in Pyeongchang as part of the IOC’s sanctions for doping.