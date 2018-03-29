LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC has detailed how it is trying to persuade African countries to host the 2022 Youth Olympics with a no-cost bidding process.

The International Olympic Committee says it will “assume more responsibility and work” before it picks a host in October.

Bidding should be “at no cost for interested/candidate parties, which are free to interrupt their participation and withdraw from the process at any time.”

The IOC said last month it wanted the 2022 Youth Summer Games to be the first Olympics hosted in Africa.

Amid worldwide concerns at the cost of Olympic bidding and hosting, the IOC wants a “simpler, shorter and cheaper” process.

The IOC also wants Youth Olympic events to move out of stadiums and create a festival experience in parks, streets and city squares.