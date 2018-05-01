LOS ANGELES (AP) — An investment banker and former Los Angeles deputy mayor is the new superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District — even though he’s never run a school.
School board members voted 5-2 on Tuesday to hire Austin Beutner (BYOOT’-ner) as head of the nation’s second-largest school district.
The $350,000-a-year job involves shepherding a district facing long-term budget problems, declining enrollment and competition from charter schools.
Beutner replaces Michelle King, who took medical leave last year and announced in January that she has cancer and wouldn’t return.
Before the vote, the board heard a series of parents and teachers’ union members blast Beutner’s lack of experience managing a school or school district.
However, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti congratulated Beutner and said he looks forward to supporting his work.