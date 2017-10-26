SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a computer hard-drive seized in the 2009 disappearance of Utah mother Susan Powell remains locked to investigators.

West Valley City Police said Thursday a contractor has managed to crack the first layer of encryption on the drive that belonged to her husband, but additional security has kept investigators from obtaining any information from the machine.

Police say other computer drives that belonged to Josh Powell didn’t contain useful information and it’s unclear whether this computer has any clues.

Seattle-based private investigator Rose Winquist, who works with a lawyer that represents Susan Powell’s parents, says she’s nevertheless reaching out to Amazon to see if their cloud-computing resources could help.

Josh Powell was investigated in his wife’s disappearance, but wasn’t arrested before he killed himself and the couple’s children in 2012.