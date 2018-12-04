PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Investigators have not determined what caused a pair of hazardous materials scares that sent 21 people at Intel’s Hillsboro campus to hospitals for mysterious respiratory issues.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Intel closed down its manufacturing support building Monday after the company says workers reported “respiratory irritation” and “minor breathing difficulty.”
A number of employees were also taken to hospitals for evaluations last week for similar complaints.
Washington County officials say there is no indication of hazardous material exposure outside the building.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- Nation to pause in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday
- 'Mission complete': Sully, Bush's service dog, stays at former president's side for one last journey
- Perversion of Justice: Even from jail, sex abuser manipulated the system. His victims were kept in the dark VIEW
Intel did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment Tuesday.
Nathan Leek, Hillsboro Fire Department division chief, says investigators were a “little befuddled” after they were unable to identify what caused the workers’ symptoms.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com