PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Investigators have not determined what caused a pair of hazardous materials scares that sent 21 people at Intel’s Hillsboro campus to hospitals for mysterious respiratory issues.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Intel closed down its manufacturing support building Monday after the company says workers reported “respiratory irritation” and “minor breathing difficulty.”

A number of employees were also taken to hospitals for evaluations last week for similar complaints.

Washington County officials say there is no indication of hazardous material exposure outside the building.

Intel did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment Tuesday.

Nathan Leek, Hillsboro Fire Department division chief, says investigators were a “little befuddled” after they were unable to identify what caused the workers’ symptoms.

