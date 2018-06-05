SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — State investigators have returned to a Skowhegan property to continue the search for a Maine woman who disappeared more than a year ago.
The last known sighting of 40-year-old Tina Stadig was on May 28, 2017 in Skowhegan. The Morning Sentinel reports investigators returned to Skowhegan Tuesday with an excavator and personnel from the Department of Transportation to perform ground work.
Police say the property searched Tuesday was the place where they last confirmed a sighting of Stadig.
Detective Sgt. Jason Richards says Tuesday morning’s activity was the continuation of the search begun last fall. Investigators searched the property in early December, but suspended their efforts as winter approached.
No one has been arrested in the case.
Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/