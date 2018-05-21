WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Investigators have been looking for links between the fatal shooting of a man in Waterloo to two other shootings.
Police say 33-year-old Gregory Walker died at a hospital after being shot at a home early Saturday morning. Police say two children were inside the home but weren’t injured.
Police say three people were injured in the two other shootings, which occurred earlier Saturday.
No arrests have been reported.
