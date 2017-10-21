AYR, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 67-year-old Hastings man has drowned in a southern Nebraska lake.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office tells the Hastings Tribune that Loren Winkelbauer drowned Friday afternoon at Crystal Lake Recreation Area. Witnesses told investigators that Winkelbauer was camping at the park when his hat blew into the lake. Witnesses say he went into the water to retrieve it, went under and did not resurface.

Emergency responders were unable initially to find Winkelbauer in the water, but someone spotted the man’s body by looking down from a higher bank along the lake.

Winkelbauer, who had owned and operated Winkelbauer Photography in Hastings since 1977, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crystal Lake is located north of Ayr, about seven miles south of Hastings.

Information from: Hastings Tribune, http://www.hastingstribune.com