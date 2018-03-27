RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Investigators say a fire that killed a North Carolina teen last week was intentionally set.

Local media outlets reported law enforcement officers in Raleigh said Monday the fire March 22 was set in an apartment where 16-year-old Dale Charisse Murphy was found. The girl was taken to the UNC Burn Center where she died.

Firefighters said smoke and flames were coming from the apartment when they arrived.

Police have not yet said how Murphy died.

Investigators have not said how the fire started or released a possible motive.

Wake County public schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten said Murphy was a 10th-grade student at Leesville Road High School.

The funeral for the teen is set Wednesday.