EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Michigan fire investigators say they have failed to determine the cause of the initial explosion that led to a fire that severely damaged an auto parts manufacturing plant.
Eaton Rapids Fire Chief Roger McNutt said Monday he concluded his investigation into the May 2 series of explosions at Meridian Magnesium last week. He added he considers the investigation over.
After a first explosion at the plant, two more followed, causing about $4 million in damage to the factory that makes structural parts, a third of which goes to Ford. As a result, production of Ford’s Super Duty at its Louisville, Kentucky, truck plant and the F-150 at its Kansas City, Missouri was disrupted.
Fire officials initially said the fire at the Meridian Magnesium complex caused the explosions. McNutt said Monday explosions started the only fire, a blaze on the main plant’s roof.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict