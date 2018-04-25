SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say crucial evidence has emerged in the investigation of the killing of a 73-year-old northern Idaho man last year.
The Bonner County Daily Bee reports investigators with the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office have found unknown fingerprints from inside the home of George Andres, who was found shot to death in early December.
Authorities say Andres may have been killed after interrupting a burglary at his house north of Clark Fork. Investigators say at least two people were possibly involved in the killing.
Detective Phil Stella says Idaho State Police are analyzing the fingerprints and running them through a database.
Andres was the second person killed last year in the Cabinet Mountain foothills. Seventy-eight-year-old Shirley Ann Ramey was found shot to death in her home last April.
___
Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com