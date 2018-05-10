MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a fire that killed a man in South Carolina last week was not suspicious.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that investigators in Mount Pleasant released said Wednesday they have not been able to determine a cause for the last Saturday. Fire Chief Mike Mixon Jr. said investigators have not ruled out an electrical malfunction.

Seventy-four-year-old Phillip Major of Mount Pleasant died in the fire.

Mixon said the blaze started in Major’s bedroom and was contained in that area.

Firefighters, police and Charleston County Emergency Medical Services were called to the home just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say three people were in the home. The other two made it outside without injury.

