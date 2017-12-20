BUCKSPORT, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say the death of a 2-year-old girl in October in her home in Bucksport has been ruled a homicide.
Lt. Troy Gardner said Kloe Hawksley was found unresponsive on Oct. 18 in a home she shared with another child and two adults. She was pronounced dead at a hospital, and the medical examiner’s office determined that her death was a homicide.
Gardner declined to say Wednesday how the girl died or who was in the house that night.
He said the case remains active and that anyone with information about the girl’s death should contact state police or the Bucksport Police Department.
