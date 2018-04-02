CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A long-time investigation into the death of a cyclist is coming to a close.
Sixty-year-old Bernard Lavins of Lexington was hit and killed in Oct. 2016 after he left a bike lane.
NBC 10 Boston reports state investigators determined that Lavins was at fault for leaving the bike lane and turning left far ahead of the crosswalk without signaling.
A tractor-trailer driver hit Lavins in the middle lane; a spot that Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan says was a blind spot.
Following this crash and one other, the city removed parking spaces to add bike lanes throughout Cambridge, a move businesses call “a disaster,” due to the lack of parking.
Advocates from the Boston Cyclist Union insist it was a move to make roads safer for bicyclists.