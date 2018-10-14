ADMIRALTY ISLAND, Alaska (AP) — Federal investigators have closed their investigation into a decade-old fatal plane crash mystery on an Alaska island.
The Juneau Empire reports the National Transportation Safety Board last week issued its final report in the 2008 crash on Admiralty Island that claimed the lives of pilot Brian Andrews and his son, Brandon.
Investigator Michael Hodges concluded that Andrews, who at the time was Alaska’s deputy commissioner of revenue, accidentally flew his plane into a mountain amid worsening weather conditions.
Hodges’ report concludes a mystery that began on Aug. 9, 2008. The pair was missing and presumed dead until October 2017, when a deer hunter found the wreckage of their aircraft on a heavily forested mountainside near the lake.
Brian and Brandon’s remains were found in the plane’s wreckage.
___
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com