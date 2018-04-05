COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Investigators in Mississippi believe a dog has found a second human bone.

Capt. Greg Wright with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office tells The Commercial Dispatch of Columbus that a resident found what investigators believe is a bone from the “lower part of the body” in his yard Tuesday.

News outlets report the same property owner found a human skull on his property last month. Investigators believe the canine located the bones and dragged them to the yard.

Deputies searched about 15 acres near the home but didn’t find another bone. A dive team also assisted in searching.

County Coroner Greg Merchant took the skull to the Mississippi Forensics Center in Jackson and says he’s waiting to see if investigators locate anything else before taking the second bone to Jackson.