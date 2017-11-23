SOLON, Maine (AP) — The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office has accused a man of setting fire to a house in October.

Fire investigators arrested 26-year-old Randy Ruest II on Tuesday night and charged him with arson.

Fire marshals say he set fire to the outside of a house in Solon on Oct. 5. He’s accused of lighting a beer bottle half full of gasoline at the house. The fire was quickly put out with minor damage to the building.

Investigators said Ruest and the man who lived at the house, 31-year-old Thomas Roderick, had a longstanding dispute since the summer.

Ruest’s was jailed and his bail was set at $10,000. A woman answering the phone who identified herself as his fiancé said he was working on getting a lawyer.