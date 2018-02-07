WALPOLE, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire fire officials have identified an 18-year-old man who died in a house fire in the town of Walpole.
State Fire Marshal William Degnan says an autopsy shows Daniel Underhill died of smoke inhalation, and he manner of death was accidental.
The fire happened early Monday.
A second person at the home was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
Most Read Stories
- King County property taxes rising between 9 and 31% — depending on your city
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- ‘It’s on’: Chris Petersen and the Huskies taking aim at USC’s reign in Pac-12 recruiting
- Jacob Eason, former Lake Stevens 5-star QB, officially transferring to Washington
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
Fire officials haven’t said what may have caused the fire. They are still investigating.