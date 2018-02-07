WALPOLE, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire fire officials have identified an 18-year-old man who died in a house fire in the town of Walpole.

State Fire Marshal William Degnan says an autopsy shows Daniel Underhill died of smoke inhalation, and he manner of death was accidental.

The fire happened early Monday.

A second person at the home was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Fire officials haven’t said what may have caused the fire. They are still investigating.