GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire fire investigators and the Greenland fire department are working to understand what caused a fire that heavily damaged a commercial building in the community.
The Saturday fire started around 10 a.m. in a mixed-use commercial building that contained Rainscape Lawn Sprinklers and Carter’s European Auto.
WMUR-TV reports there were several explosions inside the building. A firefighter and a civilian received minor injuries.
About 50 firefighters from area departments responded to the fire.
