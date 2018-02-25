GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire fire investigators and the Greenland fire department are working to understand what caused a fire that heavily damaged a commercial building in the community.

The Saturday fire started around 10 a.m. in a mixed-use commercial building that contained Rainscape Lawn Sprinklers and Carter’s European Auto.

WMUR-TV reports there were several explosions inside the building. A firefighter and a civilian received minor injuries.

About 50 firefighters from area departments responded to the fire.