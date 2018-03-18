COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s attorney general has requested a preliminary investigation of the travel and spending habits of Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson.
The State newspaper in Columbia reports spending records show Johnson spent more than 70 days on the road in 2016 and the first nine months of 2017.
He traveled to Amsterdam; Colombia; Ecuador; the Galapagos Islands, off South America; London; Poland; and Qatar. Within South Carolina, he went to Charleston and Myrtle Beach. Johnson also traveled to Cleveland; College Station, Texas; Miami; Montgomery, Alabama; Las Vegas; and Washington, D.C.
The nonprofit Public Access to Public Records obtained the records through South Carolina’s Freedom of Information law.
Johnson, a Democrat, said his office is investigating. Meanwhile, Attorney General Alan Wilson asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate.
