ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — An investigation has concluded that a Seaside police corporal was justified when he fatally shot an armed man seconds into an encounter at an RV park.

The Clatsop County District Attorney’s office says Cpl. David Davidson used reasonable deadly force in the death of 44-year-old Cashus Case.

Case’s death was ruled a justifiable homicide.

The Daily Astorian reports Davidson fired three shots from an AR-15 rifle at Case at the Seasider RV Park.

A woman called police July 24 to report that Case had a gun and was threatening to shoot her dogs after an earlier mauling.

Case had two unloaded black powder pistols in holsters and was talking with another man when Davidson and another police officer arrived.

Investigators say before Davidson fired, Case removed a pistol from a holster while yelling that he was going to kill.

