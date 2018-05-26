PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An investigation by the Portland Police Bureau says Portland police officers and a Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy fired 14 bullets, three shotgun blasts and nine less-lethal rounds at a man inside a Portland homeless shelter.

KATU-TV reports the investigation material released Friday says John Elifritz had nine gunshot wounds. Elifritz died during the April 7 incident inside Cityteam Ministries.

The material says Elifritz walked into the homeless shelter and demanded a shirt or blanket.

Witnesses say after Elifritz got a shirt from a bin, he left the shelter and then returned, putting a knife to his throat and cutting himself.

A medical examiner found a deep incision on Elifritz’s neck.

Officers fired at Elifritz after they say he advanced toward them.

A grand jury cleared the officers in the shooting.

Elifritz’s family has filed a lawsuit.

