SEARCY, Ark. (AP) — An investigation is underway following the discovery of a homemade bomb on an Arkansas bridge.
Officials in White County said Tuesday they received a call about a suspicious device on a bridge at about 10:37 a.m. Monday. Deputies say in a new release that the Arkansas State Police Bomb Squad later confirmed that the device was an improvised explosive device.
State police officials managed to disable the device safely and took possession of the evidence. Officials say the State Fire Marshal’s Explosives Unit helped render the device safe.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
