Nation & World Investigation finds Las Vegas gunman lost $1.5 million in 2 years, including money paid to casinos Originally published August 3, 2018 at 9:49 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press LAS VEGAS (AP) — Investigation finds Las Vegas gunman lost $1.5 million in 2 years, including money paid to casinos. The Associated Press Next StoryNYC twister: Queens tornado knocks down trees, crushes car Previous StoryDozens of professional goats briefly take over a Boise neighborhood